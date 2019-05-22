Harry Styles stars in new Gucci Men's Tailoring campaign

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Theo Wargo/WireImageAfter sporting a Gucci ensemble at the Met Gala earlier this month, Harry Styles is starring in an eccentric new ad campaign for Gucci Men's Tailoring.

Like his previous two campaigns for the designer, this one also features farm animals. In the video clip shot by filmmaker Harmony Korine, Harry sports a fuchsia suit jacket and red pants as he wanders around a seemingly abandoned room filled with old statues.

As a peaceful instrumental song plays, we see shots of Harry looking at the statues; the sculpture collection is also strewn about an overgrown courtyard outside, where Harry can also be seen making origami, and interacting with pigs and swans wandering around underfoot.

In his campaign last year for the Gucci Cruise 2019 collection, Harry lounged at an Italian villa while cuddling adorable baby goats, lambs and piglets. In his Gucci campaign prior to that, he was photographed with some chickens in a fish ‘n chip shop.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.