Harry Styles shows off his new accessory — a full blown mustache

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Harry Styles is looking a little different these days. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is embracing a full blown retro 80s look complete with a bushy Chevron mustache.

The full bodied mustache is a new addition to Style’s expansive wardrobe and ever-changing style, of which he paired with amber aviator shades.

The 26-year-old has been dreaming of sporting facial hair for awhile now, telling fans back in June 2011 that he was contemplating about shaking things up in the facial hair department by writing, “I’ve decided that i want a mustache…But not like a cool guy mustache..i mean like a Mario mustache.”

Nine years later, his 34.6 million Twitter followers learned that he wasn’t referencing “Just a Friend 2002” R&B singer Mario, but instead the affable plumber made famous by Nintendo.

Styles debuted his retro look when visiting celebrity chef Massimo Bottura at his acclaimed restaurant in Modena, Italy. Posted to the Villa Manodori Instagram account on Saturday, the “Adore You” singer is happily showing off his gift — a bottle of vinaigrette made by the three-Michelin-star chef.

Besides a full mustache, the former One Direction member looks like he stepped right out of an episode of Stranger Things by wearing a thick green-striped tee, form fitting high-waited jeans and white tennis shoes.

Of course, fans needed time to process the shakeup are only reacting now to the Dunkirk‘s stars new style and they are extremely mixed. While some attest that Styles can rock any look, others are begging the mustache is taking things too far and are petitioning him to shave it.

Knowing Styles, fans won’t be waiting too long before the “Sign of the Times” singer switches things up again.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.