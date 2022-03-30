Harry Styles shares visual teaser for new single, “As It Was”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It appears we might get not only a new song from Harry Styles this week — we might get a brand-new music video, too!

The Grammy winner shared a dizzying clip of his upcoming single, “As It Was,” on Wednesday, which shows him wearing the same sparkling red bodysuit seen when he first began teasing his new music earlier this week. In the new clip, Harry sits on the floor as he spins as if on an invisible record player, then looks directly at the camera before the screen cuts to black.

The nine-second clip doesn’t tease any lyrics, but it does reveal the tempo and a bit of the song’s apparently upbeat melody. The snippet also includes a few keyboard notes reminiscent of 80s pop music.

“As It Was,” which comes out April 1, is the first single from the singer’s forthcoming album, Harry’s House. The album, which is the followup to 2019’s Fine Line, is now available for pre-save and will hit stores on May 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.