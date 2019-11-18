Harry Styles shades former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik during SNL monologue

Will Heath/NBC

Will Heath/NBCHarry styles was the host and musical guest on this weekend's Saturday night Live, and used his opening monologue to throw a little shade at his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik.

While recalling his days with the band, the "Lights Up" singer teased the audience with a possible reunion.

"I was in a band called One Direction," said Styles. "How crazy would it be if they were here tonight?" he asked, before revealing, "Well, they're not."

"I love those guys, they're my brothers," he continued, naming each member one-by-one.

"Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louie [Tomlinson]," he said, before pausing as if he'd forgotten Zayn. "And Ringo."

Malik left One Direction in 2015, explaining in a statement at the time, "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."

"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight," he continued. "I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. "I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

However, in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Malik claimed he, "never really spoke to Harry" even when he was in the band, adding, "I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him."

