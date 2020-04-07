Harry Styles selling t-shirt to benefit COVID-19 response fund

hélène marie pambrun

hélène marie pambrunHarry Styles is doing his part to give back during the COVID-19 crisis.

In honor of World Health Day Tuesday, the singer has released a new t-shirt with the proceeds going to benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The front of the white shirt is emblazoned with the words, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other,” in bold black letters. The back of the shirt reads, “This T-shirt Fights COVID-19. Treat People With Kindness.”

“In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people,” Harry says in a statement obtained by Forbes. “If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self-isolate, and protect each other. TPWK.”

“TPWK,” or “Treat People With Kindness,” is Harry's frequently used motto, as well as the title of one of the songs on his current Fine Line.

The t-shirt is available for a limited time on Harry’s official site for $26.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.