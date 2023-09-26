Harry Styles seen holding hands with actress Taylor Russell in London

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rumors have been swirling since June that Harry Styles is romantically involved with actress Taylor Russell. Now there’s photographic evidence that the two might be more than friends.

Harry and the Canadian actress, who’s best known for her roles in the Netflix series Lost In Space and the movie Escape Room, were spotted holding hands while grabbing coffee in London over the weekend.

The two stars, both 29, further fueled rumors about their relationship in July when Taylor attended one of Harry’s concerts, and again in August, when Harry went to the opening night of Taylor’s play, The Effect.

Neither star has commented on their relationship.

Harry famously split with Olivia Wilde, who directed him in Don’t Worry Darling, in November 2022. Since then, he was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he was seen making out in Tokyo in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.