Harry Styles seemingly confirms the NSFW meaning behind “Watermelon Sugar”

Apparently, those rumors about Harry Styles‘ number-one hit “Watermelon Sugar” having an explicit meaning were true all along.

Harry, who’s currently on the U.S. leg of his Love on Tour trek, introduced his 2020 hit at his Saturday night show at Nashville, TN’s Bridgestone Arena by telling the audience what “this song is about.”

“It doesn’t really matter what it’s about,” Harry told the screaming crowd, according to a video taken by YouTuber Real_Vlogging_Mama, “It’s about… the sweetness of life.”

However, after leading the crowd into a brief singalong of the first verse, Harry did an about-face and confessed, “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different, it’s not really relevant.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter following the admission, which resulted in the thousands of fans loudly singing along with Harry when he resumed performing.

Prior to his Saturday night show, the former ﻿One Direction﻿ member had remained coy about the true meaning behind his hit. In fact, he previously said the title was inspired by a 1968 novel called In Watermelon Sugar, which has also been referenced in a number of other books and songs.

Also, when speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in March 2020, where he was confronted directly about the song’s NSFW meaning, Styles innocently retorted, “Is that what it’s about?” before agreeing it was best to leave it open to interpretation.

