Harry Styles says postponing tour was "disappointing," but keeping everyone safe was "most important thing"

Harry Styles may have had to postpone his upcoming U.K. and Europe tour dates, but he's putting it all into perspective.

In phone interview with the U.K.’s Capital FM, Harry says while he’s bummed the tour couldn’t go on as planned, he has no doubt he made the right decision.

"I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now," he says.

"I think everybody understands -- it's not like there's anything you can do about it,” he adds. “I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe. I have to do that for all of our crew, as well as the fans coming to the shows. I don't want to go to a show right now, if this is the thing.”

The Love On Tour was originally supposed to kick off in the U.K. in April. The U.K. and Europe dates have now been rescheduled to begin February of next year.

So far Harry's North American dates are still scheduled to start June 26 in Philadelphia.

