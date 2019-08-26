Harry Styles says new album is about “having sex and feeling sad”

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagicIn a new cover story with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles teases what fans can expect from his new solo album and whether One Direction will ever reunite.

As for the collection of new songs he's working on, Harry tells the mag, “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad."

He reveals a breakup from his girlfriend -- whom Rolling Stone identifies as French model Camille Rowe -- has also inspired some music.

“It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’” Harry says. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

Harry admits he used psychedelics to help fuel his creative process this time around. While revisiting Shangri-La studios in Malibu, he recalls, “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

As for whether he’ll ever reunite with his 1D bandmates, he says never say never.

"If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again,'" he says

“But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.