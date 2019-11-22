Harry Styles says he didn't experiment with drugs until after 1D

Apple Music

Apple MusicWe knew Harry Styles dabbled in mushrooms while making his upcoming album, Fine Line. But in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, he reveals he only started experimenting with drugs after leaving One Direction.

“I think part of the thing with the mushrooms thing for me is that I never do anything when I'm working, and I don't even drink when I'm working, if I'm touring or anything. I don't drink really at all,” Harry explains. “When I was in the band…I was like, I'm not going to be the one who f**** it up.”

But working on Fine Line, Harry says he felt free to experiment.

“Making this record, I just felt more joyous and I was with my friends and we were in Malibu and…I felt so safe,” he says.

“I think my thing with drugs is, if you're taking anything to escape or try and hide from stuff then you shouldn't even drink,” he adds. “And if you're taking anything to have fun and be creative, then great.”

Harry previously told Rolling Stone that taking the psychedelics really played a part in his creative process of making the album. He also admitted he bit off the tip of his tongue while on the drug.

Fine Line is set to be released December 13.

