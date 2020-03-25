Harry Styles reschedules UK and Europe tour dates to 2021 due to COVID-19

hélène marie pambrun

hélène marie pambrunHarry Styles’ upcoming U.K. and Europe spring tour dates have been rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page, beginning, “Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

Harry continues, “For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows.”

Harry ends by urging fans to self-isolate for their safety and the safety of others.

“We’re all in this together,” he concludes. “I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”

The rescheduled dates will now kick off February 12, 2021 in Bologna, Italy and wrap March 20, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. The shows were initially due to begin April 15 in Birmingham, U.K.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.