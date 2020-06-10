Harry Styles reschedules North American tour dates for 2021

hélène marie pambrun

Harry Styles' Love on Tour has officially been rescheduled for 2021.

The singer took to social media Wednesday to announce the new North American dates and share a message with his patient fans.

“This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer,” he explained.

“The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority,” Harry continued. “I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world,” he concluded. “I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all.”

The new dates kick off in Tacoma, Washington August 14, 2021 and wrap with two special “Harryween” shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 30 and 31, 2021.

By Andrea Tuccillo

