Harry Styles recognized by 'Variety' as Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles seems to have had a “Golden” year. in spite of everything else.

The singer has been named Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year, thanks to his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Fine Line.

The Hitmakers list recognizes those in the music industry who helped make the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, according to Alpha Data. Two of Harry’s hits were among the most-consumed of 2020: “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

Variety is also honoring Lewis Capaldi as songwriter of the year, rapper Roddy Ricch as breakthrough artist of the year, Maren Morris with the crossover award, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” as hook of the year. Other honorees will be announced at a later date.

The fourth annual Hitmakers issue of Variety is set to be released December 2. This year’s Hitmakers event will be held virtually December 3.

By Andrea Tuccillo

