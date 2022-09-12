Harry Styles receives acting award at Toronto Film Fest as ‘My Policeman’ gets standing ovation

Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ co-star Emma Corrin at TIFF; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Harry Styles‘ movie Don’t Worry Darling has been somewhat overshadowed by behind-the-scenes drama, but luckily, he’s got another movie coming out this fall that’s all about his acting — and so far, audiences like what they see.

Harry’s film My Policeman, which features the pop star as Tom, a married British policeman in a forbidden relationship with a male lover, premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Variety reports it received a standing ovation. In fact, Variety says the applause had to be cut short because Harry had to leave right after the screening to get back to his tour.

And prior to the screening, Harry and My Policeman co-stars received the ensemble award at the festival’s award ceremony on Sunday night. Variety reports that Harry told the crowd, “Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it.”

That was the first, but it may not be the last acting award — or nomination — Harry receives for the film. Variety speculates that if Amazon, which is releasing the movie, decides to launch an Oscar campaign for the singer, they may have success putting him in the supporting role category. That’s because in My Policeman, Harry plays the younger version of his character; an older version of Tom is played by Linus Roache.

However, Variety also notes that it might be an uphill battle since Harry’s so busy on tour that he may not have enough time to do the glad-handing that’s required for an Oscar campaign. Plus, Variety says, Academy voters may want him to prove himself as an actor for a while longer.

