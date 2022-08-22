Harry Styles reacts to fans being cruel to Olivia Wilde online: “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good”

Amanda Fordyce

If you’re a Harry Styles stan who likes to say mean things about his girlfriend Olivia Wilde on Twitter or TikTok, you should know that isn’t exactly the way to get on his good side.

In his global cover story for Rolling Stone, Harry comments on online trolls who’ve made fun of Olivia’s dancing or attempted to cancel her for jokes she made years ago by saying, “That obviously doesn’t make me feel good.”

He adds, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the [mercy] of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

In fact, Harry says it’s pretty upsetting that he has to warn anyone he’s involved with that they may be the target of online hate. As he puts it, “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real…But anyway, what do you want to eat?’”

For her part, Olivia tells Rolling Stone that barring some “toxic negativity,” she believes that most of Harry’s fans are “true champions of kindness.”

Harry also reveals that the reason he’s doing extended residencies in select cities — as he’s currently doing in New York’s Madison Square Garden — is that it’ll give him time to write and record his next album, the follow-up to Harry’s House.

Harry says, “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

