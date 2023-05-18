Harry Styles, RAYE are winners at UK’s prestigious Ivors Awards

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Harry Styles and RAYE were winners at The Ivors, the U.K.’s most prestigious songwriting awards ceremony.

RAYE’s “Escapism” was named Best Contemporary Song, while Harry’s “As It Was” was named Most Performed Work, meaning it was the song heard the most on the radio, TV and other outlets.

According to the BBC, RAYE used her acceptance speech to call for songwriters to be paid more for their work. “It would be an insult to suggest that you go to work for free,” she told the audience. “And it’s an insult that you think songwriters should do the same.”

Noting that unlike producers, songwriters don’t earn a percentage of an artist’s royalties when they write a hit song for that artist, RAYE said backstage, “The record industry is making more money than it has in the last 30 years, funded by songs that they aren’t paying for.”

“So I’m going to be a broken record about this until something changes,” she added.

Charli XCX received the Visionary Award because of the “massive impact” her music has had on the industry. The BBC reports that she told reporters backstage, “It’s funny, in past interviews I’ve been like, ‘I’m a visionary, I’m the best,’ and played the part of this braggy character. But actually, to get this statue is something I never thought I would happen.”

