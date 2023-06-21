Harry Styles pauses concert so pregnant fan can use the bathroom

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nobody likes to miss a moment of a concert to go to the bathroom, and one Harry Styles fan didn’t have to thanks to the star himself.

A series of videos posted to TikTok by a concertgoer reveals that Styles actually paused his concert in Cardiff, Wales, so a pregnant woman in the audience could make a quick dash to the restroom.

It all started when the fan, Sian, asked Styles to help her name her baby. Harry replied, “It’s a lot of pressure, Sian.” When he asked if she knew the gender of the child, she actually interrupted the moment to let him know nature was calling.

While Harry told her she should go, she didn’t seem to want to leave, until Harry offered her a deal. “I’m going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall [the show],” he said to loud cheers. “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

Harry chatted with the audience during what he called “a very strange portion of the show.” When Sian returned he started singing “here she comes, here she comes,” then resumed the discussion of her baby’s name.

Sian gave Harry four name options: Stevie, Harley, Rafe and Caleb. Harry asked his audience to chime in and, judging by the cheers, Caleb and Stevie appear to be the top choices. “Job done,” Harry noted, “and you had a wee and you didn’t miss anything.”

Harry plays a second night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Wednesday, June 21. A complete list of dates can be found at hstyles.co.uk.

