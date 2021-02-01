Harry Styles' mum and sister adorably wish him happy birthday

Today is Harry Styles‘ 27th birthday, and his mom and sister have both taken to social media to salute their beloved boy.

Gemma Styles posted a photo of herself standing next to her little brother. He’s wearing a bright-yellow three-piece suit and a purple scarf, while she’s wearing jeans and a black-and-white coat. Gemma captioned the pic, “Happy happy birthday to my more vibrant counterpart!!”

Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, posted an adorable picture of little Harry, who looks to be about five years old, wearing a black-and-white spotted dog costume. “Happy Birthday my youngest pup, [love] you xxx,” she wrote.

One fan replied in the comments, “Is this the famous dalmatian costume?” You might recall that in Harry’s Vogue cover story, Gemma said, “My mum loved to dress us up…Harry…had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit.”

Anne confirmed the fan’s question, writing “Indeed” with an “O.K.” emoji and a smiley face.

By Andrea Dresdale

