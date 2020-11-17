Harry Styles' mom says she may have contributed to his penchant for feminine clothing

Tyler Mitchell for Vogue

Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover, which shows him wearing a Gucci gown, has garnered some criticism, but Harry’s been playing with what you might call “feminine” clothing and accessories for a while now — he’s worn pearls, an large earring, a lace blouse and a dress with a ruffled blouse under it. Now, his mom is taking some of the credit for Harry’s fashion fearlessness.

Appearing on the U.K. talk show Lorraine, Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, was asked about the Vogue spread, which also features Harry’s sister, Gemma.

Anne said, “I think maybe I had something to do with it, because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which Gemma hated, but Harry always embraced. But y’know, who doesn’t love playing dress-up?”

“Fancy dress” is the British term for costumes.



In the Vogue article, Gemma says, “My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: She made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’”

“Harry also had a little Dalmatian dog outfit…he would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit,” Gemma adds. “But then Mum dressed me up as Cruella de Vil. She was always looking for any opportunity!”

Harry confirms, “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress,” adding that he enjoyed playing the part of a mouse in a school play.

“I was really young, and I wore tights for that,” he recalls. “I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

