Harry Styles & Millie Bobby Brown spotting dancing, chatting at Ariana Grande concert

Theo Wargo/WireImageThey weren't there together, but both Harry Styles and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown were spotted dancing up a storm at Ariana Grande's concert in London on Saturday night.

Footage shot by a Twitter user named @Rosiexwh shows both stars in what appears to be a VIP area of London's O2 arena, dancing their little hearts out -- separately. E! Online reports that Millie went to the concert with her co-stars from her current movie, Enola Holmes.

The same user also posted video of Harry and Millie chatting during the concert.

In addition to being an Ariana fan, Millie is evidently a big One Direction fan -- last year, when Niall Horan tweeted her to say how much he loved Stranger Things, Millie wrote back saying she was "literally fangirling and freaking out right now."

Meanwhile, Sunday night's concert featured Ariana's mom Joan dancing like crazy. When a Twitter user posted footage of her, Ariana replied, "mama !!!!!!!!!! how how how is someone this cute ?"

Ariana's Sweetener tour continues in London tonight.

