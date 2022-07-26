Harry Styles makes the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Prize

Columbia Records

Harry Styles could be adding yet another impressive award to his trophy case — a Mercury Prize.

Billboard reports the “As It Was” singer has made this year’s shortlist of potential prize recipients thanks to his number one album, Harry’s House. The honor is meant to crown the best album from the U.K. and Ireland and is given based on an album’s musical merit in addition to how it was commercially received.

Harry landed among the 12 shortlisted nominees for this year’s award — his competition includes Little Simz‘s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Sam Fender‘s Seventeen Going Under.

Last year, ﻿Arlo Parks ﻿took home the honor for his debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Find out if Harry is crowned the next winner on September 8, when the ceremony takes place in London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Awards insiders are betting ﻿﻿this won’t be the only nomination ﻿Harry’s House ﻿will receive. The studio work is expected to earn recognition at both the Grammy Awards and the Brit Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.