Harry Styles jokes about “Spit-gate” during NYC show

When you’re the subject of so many crazy rumors, all you can do is laugh. That’s the attitude Harry Styles seems to be taking about the latest one: that he spit on Chris Pine while taking his seat at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his new film Don’t Worry Darling.

Performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden Wednesday, Harry addressed the incident, which had already been dismissed as “ridiculous” by Pine’s rep.

“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry jokes in fan-shot video. “But fret not — we’re back!”

After a video of the alleged incident went viral earlier this week, Pine’s rep told Variety, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

Don’t Worry Darling arrives in theaters September 23. Harry’s final night at Madison Square Garden is September 21; he then moves on to his residency in Austin, TX.

