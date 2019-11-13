Harry Styles is taking Love on Tour, starting next year

Live Nation EntertainmentIt's a good day for tour announcements from artists who got their start on The X Factor in groups and then went solo.

Following Camila Cabello's announcement of her 2020 Romance tour, Harry Styles has now announced a trek of his own. Love On Tour, which will support his upcoming album Fine Line, kicks off in the U.K. in April, heads to Europe, and then comes to North America starting in June of next year. South America, Asia and Australia dates are yet to be announced.

In the U.S. and Canada, Harry's opening act will be singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis, who may be best known as the front woman for the now-disbanded group Rilo Kiley. King Princess will open for him in Europe.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets starting November 18 at 10 a.m. local time. For the New York City dates, it's 11 a.m. local time. The general public on sale is November 22. Pre-sale registration for the U.S. and Canada dates is available via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

For the North American shows, each ticket comes with a CD copy of Fine Line, due out December 13. One dollar per ticket will be donated to local charities.

Get a preview of Harry's tour this weekend when he serves as hosts and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Here are the North American tour dates:

6/26 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/28 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

6/30 -- Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

7/3 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

7/4 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

7/7 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7/8 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7/10 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/12 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/14 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/15 -- Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

7/17 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

7/19 -- St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/21 -- St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

7/24 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

7/28 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

7/29 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

8/1 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

8/3 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/6 -- Ft Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/10 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

8/11 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

8/13 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/15 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

8/18 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

8/21 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

8/23 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

8/25 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center

8/27 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

8/29 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

8/30 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

9/2 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

9/3 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

9/5 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/29 -- Monterrey, Mexico, Arena Monterrey

10/1 -- Guadalajara, Mexico, Arena VFG

10/3 -- Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Sol (Outdoors)

