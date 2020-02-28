Harry Styles is flooded with emotion in new video for “Falling”

Columbia Records

Columbia RecordsHarry Styles’ emotions are overflowing in the new video for his breakup song, “Falling.”

In the clip, the singer laments a failed relationship in an ornate old room. He plays the song on a grand piano as the room begins to flood with water the more he sings.

"What am I now? What am I now? What if I'm someone I don't want around?" Harry asks in the lyrics. "I'm fallin' again/I'm fallin' again/I'm falling."

Pretty soon, the whole room is filled with water and Harry is completely submerged. He continues to sing the rest of the song underwater as he drowns in his feelings.

The song, off his album Fine Line, follows his previous release, “Adore You.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.