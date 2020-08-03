Harry Styles is first 1D member to score multiple #1s on 'Billboard' Pop Songs chart

hélène marie pambrun

Harry Styles has cemented his position as the One Direction member with the most solo radio success.

His latest single “Watermelon Sugar” has just topped Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay. It’s his second number one on that chart, following “Adore You” back in April. “Adore You” is still in the top five on that same chart.

Both songs are from Harry’s second solo album, Fine Line.

While four members of One Direction have reached number one on the Pop Songs, Harry’s the only one who’s now done it twice. Liam Payne did it in October of 2017 with “Strip That Down,” while Niall Horan did it that same month with “Slow Hands.” Former member Zayn did it in 2016 with “Pillowtalk.”

One Direction is the only group with more than two members who’ve hit number-one on the Pop Songs chart with solo songs. Two groups have two members who’ve done it: Destiny’s Child and Fifth Harmony.

By Andrea Dresdale

