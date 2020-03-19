Harry Styles is doing face masks and learning a new language in self-quarantine

hélène marie pambrun

hélène marie pambrunWondering what Harry Styles is up to in self-quarantine? He’s apparently staving off boredom by practicing good skincare and learning some new skills.

Harry gave an update to BBC’s 1Xtra Residency by phone on Thursday.

"It’s a little difficult but it’s all right, I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Harry said. "It’s a strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks, you know, the classic quarantine stuff!"

He also revealed he’s trying to be productive with his free time.

"Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right?" he added. "We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes."

