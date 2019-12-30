Harry Styles holds the number-one spot with 'Fine Line'

Columbia Records/Erskine Records

Harry Styles continued his reign atop the Billboard Top 200 album chart for a second week with his sophomore album, Fine Line.

While sales of the album fell 81% from last week, when it debuted at number one with a record-setting 478,000 units, Fine Line still sold enough units to hold onto the top spot. According to Billboard, it's the first pop album to reign for two weeks since Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project did it earlier this year at the end of July and the beginning of August.

Elsewhere on the chart, Christmas may be over, but there are still four holiday albums in the top 10 because the new chart reflects the sales week ending December 26.

Michael Buble's Christmas is number two -- its highest rank since 2012 -- while Mariah Carey's album Merry Christmas is at number four. That's the album's highest rank since 1994, the year it was first released.

The other two holiday albums are The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at number seven, and Nat King Cole's classic The Christmas Song is number eight, thanks to heavy streaming activity for the late crooner's classics like the title track and "Silent Night."

The rest of the top 10 includes albums by Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Roddy Rich, Young Thug and the Frozen II soundtrack.

