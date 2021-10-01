Harry Styles hits pause on his concert to help a fan with her gender reveal announcement

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Harry Styles went above and beyond to make one pregnant fan’s dream come true — by stopping his concert to help her reveal the gender of her unborn child.

Billboard reports the “Adore You” singer was performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, when he noticed a pregnant female fan and her friend holding up some interesting signs.

The pregnant fan held up a black sign that read in multicolored letters, “I’m having a baby please make it your business” — a direct reference to the “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” lyric from Harry’s 2017 song, “Kiwi.”

As for her friend, she had a sealed envelope with the baby’s gender inside, which she handed to Styles during his show. Styles, wearing a glittering taupe tuxedo, opens the envelope as the crowd counts down to the big reveal.

The British singer then happily announces that the fan is having “a little baby girl” before dropping to his knees while pretending to sob.

The stadium lights up in pink as he emotionally asks the fan, “That’s what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?”

Styles wishes his fan a heartfelt “congratulations” as the crowd erupts into another wave of cheers.

The sweet moment was captured on video, which was shared by the fan account 1D Updates.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is currently on the North American leg of Harry Styles: Love On Tour, with another show slated for tonight at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Harry doing a gender reveal in Nashville tonight! pic.twitter.com/eeHKAan20F — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) September 30, 2021

