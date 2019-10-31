Harry Styles hints he’ll be touring next year

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeLouis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have both announced solo tours for next year, and their former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles may be hitting the road too.

The singer spilled the beans on a potential 2020 tour during a video chat with the U.K.’s Capital FM. When hosts Roman, Vick and Sonny asked Harry why he couldn’t play Prince Eric in the Disney live action remake of The Little Mermaid, he responded, “They shoot for so long, and I want to tour next year.”

He quickly added, “Maybe, don’t know, potentially…haven’t announced that yet.”

Harry released his latest single, “Lights Up,” earlier this month, but a release date for his sophomore solo album has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.