Harry Styles' guitar a top seller at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Harry Styles’ Gibson guitar was one of the top sellers at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction held today by Julien’s Auctions.

The singer’s cherry red Gibson Memphis ES 335 guitar sold for $28,125 — over nine times its original estimate of $3,000. Harry signed the instrument in silver marker, writing the message, “[heart] Treat people with kindness Harry Styles.”

Other top selling items included former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s custom bass amplifier rig, Bono’s handwritten and signed lyrics to “Love Is Bigger than Anything in its Way” and an ensemble Ozzy Osbourne wore on stage, complete with his Oliver Peoples round silver metal glasses.

The proceeds go to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.