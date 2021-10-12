Harry Styles golfs with Carolina Hurricanes players, team renames itself “Harrycanes”

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Who knew Harry Styles likes golf? And, apparently, hockey?

Harry is set to perform in Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday night, but he evidently arrived in the area early enough to get in a round of golf with Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, both forwards on the Carolina Hurricanes hockey team.

The photo of the three together was posted to the team’s official account with the caption, “Huge Caniac, Harry Styles.” What’s more, the team’s Twitter bio now lists them as the “Carolina Harrycanes.”

Necas posted the same pic to his Instagram with the caption, “Golden day,” in reference to Harry’s song “Golden,” while the team tweeted a picture of Harry’s debut album and the listing for his song “Carolina,” along with the caption, “It’s not as random as you think.”

The Canes open their season Thursday night, but Harry will miss it, as he has a show in Pittsburgh, PA that night. As the Raleigh News & Observer jokes, perhaps Harry’s got a golf date there with members of the Pittsburgh Stylers.

Huge Caniac, Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/AwRK1TSjue — Carolina Harrycanes (@Canes) October 11, 2021

