Harry Styles gets seductive with fruit in pre-quarantine "Watermelon Sugar" video

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesHarry Styles wants to remind us of those pre-social distancing days in the juicy new video for his song, “Watermelon Sugar.”

“This video is dedicated to touching,” reads a message kicking off the clip, which was clearly shot before quarantine as it feature a lot of human contact.

Things start off with Harry sitting at a table by himself on the beach, a slice of watermelon on the plate in front of him. We then see him lying on the beach surrounded by beautiful women eating the fruit seductively.

The women take turns feeding Harry slices of watermelon and strawberries. The whole thing is very -- well, sexual, much like the lyrics to the song suggest.

“DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME,” Harry prefaced the video on Twitter. “Practice social distancing.”

