Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' co-writer teases new music is in the early stages

Fresh off his Grammy win for the summertime hit “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles and his co-writer, Kid Harpoon, are ready to make more magic together.

Kid Harpoon, birth name Tom Hull, tells MusicWeek the two are in the early stages of coming up with ideas for some new tunes.

“I just know he’s got more to give, which is kind of scary to be honest,” Hull says. “We’ve been doing bits and bobs, we’ve been sending voice notes and working on bits here and there, just lyrics and bits and bobs.”

He teases, “Hopefully there’ll be something [new] at some point, I don’t really know where we are, but we’ve definitely been getting into it, we’ll see.”

Hull co-wrote all of the songs on Harry’s Fine Line album with Harry, with the exception of “Treat People with Kindness.”

“I go back and listen to it and I absolutely love it,” Hull says of the album, “but I’m also excited by what’s to come from him. He’s still growing and learning and honing his songwriting skills and being a part of that is really exciting for me.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

