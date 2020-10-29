Harry Styles fan steps out, misses Harry hanging out at her house and feeding her fish

hélène marie pambrun

One Harry Styles fan is probably kicking herself for ever leaving her house.

On Tuesday, the fan, Theadora, shared the earth-shaking news that Harry had hung out at her house while she wasn’t there. In a photo of a note that Harry left for her — which she posted online — Harry writes, “Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea.”

“I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.” And there is indeed a photo of Harry putting fish food in the tank, just like he does in the video for “Adore You.”

However, unbeknownst to Harry, Theadora’s fish is actually named after him.

Harry also added a note saying, “Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.” Plus, he autographed a copy of his album Fine Line for her, drawing a mask on the picture of himself on the cover and writing, “Theadora, Sending you all my love. I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry.”

It’s unclear when this took place, since one fan posted a reply from Theadora which explained that it was not a recent event. However, it must’ve taken place in the last seven months, since Harry drew a mask on his picture.

