Harry Styles explains he turned down Prince Eric role in "The Little Mermaid" to focus on music

The Walt Disney CompanyFans were crushed when Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in ABC's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. But he had a good reason for saying no.

In a new interview with The Face, Harry says he wants to focus on his own music right now rather than acting.

“It was discussed,” he says of the Disney role. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”

The film has yet to cast its Prince Eric, though 13 Reasons Why actor Christian Navarro revealed this week that he is auditioning for the role.

Halle Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, is playing Ariel in the movie. Melissa McCarthy is rumored to be playing Ursula. Jacob Tremblay is reportedly in talks to play Flounder, while Awkwafina is reportedly voicing Scuttle.

Meanwhile, Harry also tells The Face he's not bothered about losing the role of young Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic to actor Austin Butler.

He says, “I feel like if I’m not the right per­son for the thing, then it’s best for both of us that I don’t do it, you know?”

