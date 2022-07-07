Harry Styles, Em Beihold, Charlie Puth, Doja Cat and Adele honored with new RIAA certifications

Republic

Harry Styles﻿, Adele﻿, ﻿﻿Em Beihold, Charlie Puth and Doja Cat are now the proud owners of more RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum hits.

The agency noted that only three albums and 13 singles released this year have achieved Gold and Platinum status — and among the handful of acts is Harry’s “As It Was. RIAA dubbed it the top digital single of 2022 after selling over two million copies, thus earning double Platinum status. It also should be noted that his 2019 hit “Lights Up” is also two times Platinum now.

Em Beihold is another artist to achieve the rare feat thanks to her debut single, “Numb Little Bug,” going Gold. The song first went viral on TikTok before she released it as an official single.

Another new song to sell over a half-million copies is “Light Switch,” the first single off Charlie’s upcoming eponymous album, which he announced will drop October 7.

Doja can brag over the sheer amount of accolades she earned in the RIAA’s newest roundup. She amassed 22 new certifications — in addition to her 2022 single “Freaky Deaky” being one of 11 new songs to go Gold this year.

Of the nearly two dozen Gold and Platinum certifications, Doja’s “Say So” sold the most copies after going five-times Platinum. “Kiss Me More” sold four million copies, while “Need To Know” and “Juicy” are three-times Platinum. Her “You Right” collab with The Weeknd is twice Platinum as is “Woman,” “Like That” and “Streets.”

Two Adele songs off her 30 album obtained multi-Platinum status with “Oh My God” selling a million copies, while “Easy On Me” went three-times Platinum.

RIAA awards are determined based on a song’s sales as well as the amount of on-demand streams in the U.S.

