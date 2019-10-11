Harry Styles drops melancholic single "Lights Up" and launches mysterious new website

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) -- After teasing fans he has new music on the way, Harry Styles delivered on his promise by dropping a brand new single at the stoke of midnight Friday called "Lights Up."

Leading up to the song's release, the singer pleaced mysterious posters across New York City and London that read "DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?"

"What do you mean? I’m sorry by the way, I’m never coming back down," the singer begins as the music video pans to him standing in the ocean flooded by red light.

Styles also rides around on the back of a motorcycle and dances shirtless in a hazy club surrounded by beautiful models.

"Shine, Step into the light, It’s so bright sometimes, I’m not ever going back," The former One Direction artist repeats in the melodic chorus, fueling rumors that his old band won't be getting back together.

Style's song and music video invoke a strong 70's rock vibe, proving that the singer is distancing himself from his former pop persona.

"Lights Up" will be featured in Style's sophomore solo album, which is still yet-to-be-named. The singer previously told Rolling Stone that he "did a lot of mushrooms" while working on the upcoming album, which he said is about "having sex and feeling sad."

While it's unknown exactly when the album will come out, the singer has since launched a new website DYKWYA -- which stands for Do You Know Who You Are -- that personally compliments fans by name. Fans have taken this as a sign that the album is coming very soon.

In 2017, singer pulled a similar move and launched a teaser website leading up to the release of his eponymous debut album.

