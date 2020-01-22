Harry Styles' doppelgänger works at Starbucks and fans are freaking out

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeA viral TikTok video of a Harry Styles lookalike has fans wondering if the One Direction singer is in fact working part-time as a Starbucks barista.

"You cannot tell me that's not Harry Styles," TikTok user @fridasakaj captioned in her video of the young man.

In the footage, Styles' apparent doppelgänger is working the drive thru when a car of fans asked him about his identity.

The barista smiled and exchanged money for drinks, but didn't confirm if he has any relation to Styles.

The video was liked more than 275,000 times.

