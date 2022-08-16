Harry Styles’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star on those sex scenes: “It’s not why we do it”

Courtesy Warner Brothers

The fact that Harry Styles stars in Don’t Worry Darling, the upcoming film directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, has drummed up more than the usual interest in the film. But Harry’s co-star Florence Pugh says even though she’s going to be seen onscreen in bed with one of the most lusted-after men in the world, that’s not a topic she plans to discuss when it comes time to promote the psychological thriller.

Speaking about the reaction back in May to the movie’s spicy trailer, Florence tells the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar, “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world [perform a sex act] on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

Pugh says, “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Referring to the film’s crew, including the nurses who were on set testing everyone for COVID, Pugh adds, “If I shout about one thing, it’s that these people made that movie happen. They came to work every day on time and fully respected the process.”

Don’t Worry Darling is set in the 1950s in a town where all the men — including Harry’s character — work at the same mysterious job, while the women are housewives. But when one wife disappears, Pugh’s character, Alice, starts questioning what’s really going on.

