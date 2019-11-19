Harry Styles confirms 'Fine Line' track list; adds a handful of new tour dates

Erskine Records/Columbia Records

Erskine Records/Columbia Records Fresh off his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles has revealed the track list for his new album, Fine Line. Only two songs -- "Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar Heart" -- have been released so far. Harry performed both on SNL.

One of the Fine Line tracks is called "Treat People with Kindness," which is a slogan Harry's been using to tease the album for quite a while now. The track list is also broken up into Sides A, B, C and D, like a vinyl album, but there's only one song listed on Side D: the title track. The album is due December 13.

Harry's also announced five additional dates for his 2020 trek, called Love on Tour: one each in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and L.A. Those tickets go on sale to the general public on November 27, except for the Chicago show, which is already on sale.

The North American leg of the Love on Tour outing starts June 26 in, appropriately, the City of Brotherly Love: Philadelphia.

Here's the track listing:

Side A:

"Golden"

"Watermelon Sugar"

"Adore You"

"Lights Up"

Side B:

"Cherry"

"Falling"

"To Be So Lonely"

"She"

Side C:

"Sunflower, Vol. 6

"Canyon Moon"

"Treat People with Kindness"

Side D:

"Fine Line"

Here are the new dates:

7/6 -- New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

7/25 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

7/31 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

8/7 -- Orlanda, FL, Amway Center

9/6 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.