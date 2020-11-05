Harry Styles & co-stars on film 'Don't Worry Darling' quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

The last few days have brought us photos of Harry Styles wearing a mask on the set of his new movie Don’t Worry Darling, but the film’s title has proven to be ironic. Deadline reports that production has been stopped on the film and the cast, including Harry, are now quarantined.

The shutdown came after a member of the production tested COVID-19 during routine testing. While not one of the main cast members, Deadline says it was someone who was close enough to the cast — which includes Harry, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh — and that the quarantine was necessary.

Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, was filming in downtown L.A. Production will now pause for about 14 days. Another movie that recently had to shut down for the same reason was The Batman, after star Rob Pattinson tested COVID-19 positive.

Don’t Worry Darling has been described as a “psychological thriller” set in the 1950s; according to Collider, it’s about an unhappy housewife, played by Pugh, who “begins to question her own sanity” when she notices strange things happening in her seemingly perfect Californian community.

Harry plays Pugh’s husband, who is “hiding a dark secret” from her. It’s his first film role since 2017’s acclaimed Christopher Nolan film, Dunkirk.

By Andrea Dresdale

