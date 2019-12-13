Harry Styles celebrating album release with pop-up shops in New York, LA and London

Columbia/Erskine

Columbia/ErskineHarry Styles is celebrating the release of his new album, Fine Line, with pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles and his native London.

The pop-ups will be open on select days between December 14 and 19 and will feature exclusive new merchandise, including t-shirts, satin bomber jackets, totes and more featuring the album artwork and Harry’s slogan, “Treat People with Kindness.” There will also be free gifts with purchase, raffles and refreshments.

Fans can experience fun photo ops, too, as well as a glimpse into ERODA, the fictional world from Harry’s “Adore You” video.

The pop-ups are open Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, December 16 and Thursday, December 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The New York pop-up is located at 329 Broome Street, the Los Angeles pop-up is at 7080 Hollywood Blvd and the London one is at Camden Stables Market.

Fine Line, featuring “Lights Up,” “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” is out today.

