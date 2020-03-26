Harry Styles believes "a lot of powerful music" will come out of this time in quarantine

hélène marie pambrun

hélène marie pambrunEarlier this week, Harry Styles had to postpone his U.K. and European tour dates due to COVID-19...but he’s not letting it get him down.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Harry says he believes “a lot of powerful music” is going to come out of this crisis.

He explains, “[B]ecause ultimately, you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions to sit down and think, and stay in their own head, and think about everything they have to think about.”

Harry adds, “I hope that it comes out in terms of the music, I think we'll probably get a lot of honesty, which is amazing. Because also I just think people just want honesty right now, especially in times like this."

His current music has already been an inspiration people during this time of self-quarantine. This week, Stevie Nicks said she’s been listening to Harry’s Fine Line while staying at home and the album has inspired her to write some new songs and poetry.

