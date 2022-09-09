Harry Styles asks for round of applause at NYC concert, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

ABC News

British artists who are in the U.S. right now are still feeling the loss of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. And Harry Styles was no exception.

At New York’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Harry announced to the crowd, “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Please, join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service,” he urged, and all 20,000 fans joined him in clapping for the queen for a good 30 seconds. Fan-recorded video of the moment can be seen online.

In 2012, as part of One Direction, Harry actually got to meet the queen after they performed at the Royal Variety Performance, an annual concert attended by the royal family. A then-18-year-old Harry tweeted his excitement afterward, writing, “Amazing night.. Can’t believe it. Night!!”

