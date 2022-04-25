Harry Styles’ “As It Was” tops ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Columbia Records

Once again, the biggest song in the country is Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week.

The single is officially Harry’s first multi-week chart leader. His previous number one, “Watermelon Sugar,” only went to number one for a single week back in August 2020. He also is the only former member of One Direction to have a song rule the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

Fans streamed “As It Was” an additional 30 million times and also snatched up 8,400 copies over the past week.

But Mariah Carey might be giving Harry a run for his money. Her “Big Energy” remix with rapper Latto is currently the most-heard song in the nation, leading Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart and #4 on the Hot 100, and could potentially dethrone Harry at the top of next week’s chart.

