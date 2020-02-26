Harry Styles announces two-night "Harryween" costume party at NY's Madison Square Garden in October

hélène marie pambrunHarry Styles' upcoming tour was supposed to wrap up mid-October in Argentina, but he's coming back to New York City to celebrate Halloween.

The "Adore You" singer just announced two shows, October 30 and 31, at Madison Square Garden. Billed as "Harryween," the shows are described as a "fancy dress party," which is British for a costume party. Singer Orville Peck will open both shows.

American Express and Verified Fan presales start Monday, March 2. The general public can buy tickets starting March 6. Visit Harry's website for more information.

Harry is also playing three nights at Madison Square Garden in July as part of his Love on Tour trek.

HARRYWEEN. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. GUEST - ORVILLE PECK. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, March 2. Public onsales begin Friday, March 6.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/zFohDg4Coq — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 26, 2020

