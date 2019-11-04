Harry Styles announces sophomore album, 'Fine Line'

Columbia Records

Columbia RecordsFollowing the release of a new single "Lights Up," Harry Styles has now revealed when we can expect his sophomore album.

The disc, Fine Line, will arrive December 13.

In addition, Harry's updated his website DoYouKnowWhoYouAre.com so that if you type in your name, it displays "You are a Fine Line," as well as the acronym "TPWK," which reportedly stands for "Treat People with Kindness."

Chances are we'll hear something from Fine Line when Harry both hosts and performs on Saturday Night Live on November 16.

Fine Line is the follow-up to Harry's self-titled 2017 debut solo album, which debuted at number one.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

