Harry Styles announces “One Night Only in New York” concert

Columbia Records

Harry Styles is welcoming fans to Harry’s House with a one-night-only show in New York.

On May 20 — the same day his new album Harry’s House drops — Harry will perform at UBS Arena in Queens, New York, and fans can see him sing the songs from the new album live for the first time ever. Tickets cost just $25 all-in, and American Express card members can register now for early access to tickets.

If you’re selected for the pre-sale, you can buy tickets starting May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. If you aren’t an AmEx card member, you can simply register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale, and buy tickets starting May 5 at 12 p.m. ET. There will not be a general on-sale date.

Harry’s tour of the U.K. and Ireland starts June 11.

