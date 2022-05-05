Harry Styles announces Love on Tour 2022: 10 nights in NYC, 10 nights in LA and more

Columbia Records

Forget Harry’s House: for his Love On Tour 2022 trek, Harry Styles is going to be making some of the nation’s concert venues his home.

The tour will feature him setting up shop in major cities around the country for multiple nights. Kicking off Monday, August 15, Harry will play two shows in Toronto before he begins a whopping 10-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, from August 28 through September 21.

That will be followed by five nights in Austin, Texas; five nights in Chicago, and then 10 nights at LA’s Kia Forum. The tour concludes November 15.

In order to access tickets, you’ll need to register now through Thursday, May 19th at 10pm ET for the Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. After you register, you may receive a code, and if you do, you’ll get access to purchase tickets before the general public on-sale on May 25 at noon local time at HStyles.co.uk/tour.

American Express Card Members can also register for American Express® Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan access. If you’re selected for the pre-sale, you can buy tickets starting May 24.

Each group of shows will have a different opening act; they include Blood Orange, Jessie Ware and Ben Harper.

These shows are in addition to the one-night-only performances Harry’s already announced in Queens, New York and London on May 20 and May 24, respectively.

Harry’s new album,, Harry’s House, is out May 20.

