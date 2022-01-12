Harry Styles and Billie Eilish to headline Coachella 2022

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will headline Coachella 2022, along with Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia.

Billboard confirmed the new lineup on Wednesday after Coachella had to slam on the brakes for the past two years. 2020’s festival was set to take place that April, but it was moved to October because of the pandemic before organizers decided to push it back a year. The rescheduled 2021 festival was also canceled because of COVID-19.

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean were set as the original headliners, but all three will no longer take to the stage in 2022. Travis was dropped from the lineup after 10 people died at his Astroworld concert in November and Frank Ocean will instead take over the Coachella stage in 2023.

This year’s festival is set to take place for two weekends in April, the 15th through the 17th, and then again on the 22nd through the 24th, in Indio, California. No further information regarding musical acts is being reported at this time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.